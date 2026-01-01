$3,800+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew
Location
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4
902-892-6577
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
175,800KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG8GR209076
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 175,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4
Call Dealer
902-892-XXXX(click to show)
902-892-6577
Alternate Numbers855-781-7902
$3,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown
902-892-6577
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan