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2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

175,800 KM

Details Features

$3,800

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

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14405242

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew

Location

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

902-892-6577

  1. 14405242
  2. 14405242
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$3,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
175,800KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG8GR209076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

Call Dealer

902-892-XXXX

(click to show)

902-892-6577

Alternate Numbers
855-781-7902
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$3,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

902-892-6577

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan