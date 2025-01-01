$6,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 Premium
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 Premium
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 254,863 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TWILIGHT BLACK, BLACK, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Yes Essentials, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.
Visit Us Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Experience Hyundai
Experience Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-569-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277