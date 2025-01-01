Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this impeccable 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC). </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>TWILIGHT BLACK, BLACK, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Yes Essentials, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.</p>

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

254,863 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium

Watch This Vehicle
12209799

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 Premium

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
254,863KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZU3LBXGG330081

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 254,863 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TWILIGHT BLACK, BLACK, STAIN-RESISTANT CLOTH SEATING SURFACES -inc: Yes Essentials, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Visit Us Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata SE for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2014 Hyundai Sonata SE 149,361 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 85,277 KM $25,595 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda HR-V Touring for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2019 Honda HR-V Touring 162,034 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe