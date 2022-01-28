Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

188,381 KM

$13,954

+ tax & licensing
$13,954

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$13,954

+ taxes & licensing

188,381KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8167789
  • Stock #: T095632A
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB5GG367235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T095632A
  • Mileage 188,381 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this impeccable 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Active ECO System, lock-up torque converter and manual shift mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Santa Fe Sport!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

