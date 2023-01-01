Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

177,898 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Limited

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid Limited

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

177,898KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10522536
  • Stock #: N115949B
  • VIN: KMHE34L11GA007919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 177,898 KM

Vehicle Description

Purchasing the perfect vehicle couldn't be easier! Make the right choice with this impeccable 2016 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid. Side Impact Beams, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

PHANTOM BLACK PEARL, GREY, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum Alloy -inc: (Hybrid Design), Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: overdrive, lock-up torque converter, manual mode and engine clutch, Tires: P215/55R17 AS, Tire mobility kit.

Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

