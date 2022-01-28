Menu
2016 Hyundai Sonata

99,723 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2.0T Sport Ultimate

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

99,723KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8167795
  • Stock #: S14333
  • VIN: 5NPE34AB0GH414333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,723 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

