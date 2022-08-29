Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

221,561 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Certified of Charlottetown

866-549-9696

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North (WHOLESALE)

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North (WHOLESALE)

Location

Centennial Certified of Charlottetown

251 Sherwood Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0E5

866-549-9696

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

221,561KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9222136
  • Stock #: U1656
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCBXGW124896

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,561 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for your interest in this wholesale vehicle, an as-traded special, sold as is/where is with no warranty or mvi.

This vehicle is located at Centennial Certified, 251 Sherwood Drive, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you - call us toll-free at 1-902-892-2453.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

