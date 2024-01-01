$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,009 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this reliable 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC).
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: 430N 6.5 TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5 Touchscreen, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, GPS Navigation, Remote USB Port (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP HEADLINER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, BRIGHT WHITE.
Stop By Today
A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a dependable Wrangler Unlimited today!
