<p> Feel at ease with this reliable 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC). </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE START SYSTEM, RADIO: 430N 6.5 TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: 6.5 Touchscreen, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, GPS Navigation, Remote USB Port (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic, JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP HEADLINER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, BRIGHT WHITE.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> A short visit to Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 can get you a dependable Wrangler Unlimited today!</p>

2016 Jeep Wrangler

140,009 KM

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

2016 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

140,009KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWFG1GL281960

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,009 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2016 Jeep Wrangler