902-569-2277
2016 Kia Rio
EX+ w/Sunroof
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
- Listing ID: 8376552
- Stock #: S29245
- VIN: KNADN4A37G6629245
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this reliable 2016 Kia Rio. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 16 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Auto w/Steptronic Shifter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Splash Guards.
Vehicle Features
