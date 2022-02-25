Menu
2016 Kia Rio

0 KM

2016 Kia Rio
Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2016 Kia Rio

2016 Kia Rio

EX+ w/Sunroof

2016 Kia Rio

EX+ w/Sunroof

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8376552
  • Stock #: S29245
  • VIN: KNADN4A37G6629245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll have no regrets driving this reliable 2016 Kia Rio. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Wheels: 16 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Auto w/Steptronic Shifter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Splash Guards.

Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Kia Rio!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

