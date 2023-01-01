Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Sorento

153,913 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento

2016 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 10401081
  2. 10401081
  3. 10401081
  4. 10401081
  5. 10401081
  6. 10401081
  7. 10401081
  8. 10401081
  9. 10401081
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
153,913KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10401081
  • Stock #: S25553A
  • VIN: 5XYPG4A31GG074526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,913 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Discover Kia

2014 Kia Optima SX T...
 143,141 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 FX4
 235,069 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee S...
 80,788 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Discover Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory