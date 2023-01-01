Menu
2016 Kia Sportage

189,139 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Sportage

LX

2016 Kia Sportage

LX

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,139KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPBCAC7G7842211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,139 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2016 Kia Sportage