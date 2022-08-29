2016 Mazda CX-5

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 3 7 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9016078

9016078 Stock #: N075214A1

N075214A1 VIN: JM3KE2CY9G0626820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N075214A1

Mileage 124,375 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.