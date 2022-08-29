$17,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
$17,995
- Stock #: N075214A1
- VIN: JM3KE2CY9G0626820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 124,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this impeccable 2016 Mazda CX-5. Side Impact Beams, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning.
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Introducing a feat of engineering previously thought to be impossible: the crossover without compromise. Not only does the CX-5 offer confident driving, all-weather capability, spaciousness and advanced features, but it does so with amazing highway MPG. CX-5's aerodynamic curves and sloping roofline reduce wind turbulence and allow for the vehicle's weight to be distributed toward the rear axle for increased stability. CX-5 is packed with advanced features that adjust to your driving needs, such as available rain-sensing windshield wipers, heated side mirrors, and 17 to 19 inch aluminum alloy wheels fitted with all-season tires. CX-5 features two transmission options: the ultra-responsive 6-speed manual and the 6-speed Sport automatic. With CX-5's SKYACTIV-G 2.0L engine it produces 155hp and an impressive 150 lb-ft torque delivering up to an EPA estimated 35 MPG hwy with manual and 32 with automatic transmissions. For extra power and torque, upgrade to the surprisingly fuel-efficient 2.5L SKYACTIV-G with 184hp. The 2.5L also allows for the option of AWD. The CX-5 blends sophisticated details, like available double stitched premium leather trimmed seats, a power moonroof, and ample passenger and cargo volume (64.8 cubic feet) to create a stylish all-purpose cabin. Crisp, immersive sound is delivered through an available 9 speaker Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System with AudioPilot noise compensation technology. Connect your iPod or other MP3 device with the USB audio input or auxiliary jack. CX-5 offers available HD Radio, Pandora Internet radio connectivity and SiriusXM Satellite Radio. The available fully integrated navigation system is above dash and can be easily controlled by the conveniently located knob by the armrest.
Wheels: 17 Alloy, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch, Tires: P225/65R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material.
