2016 RAM 1500

205,002 KM

$28,450

+ tax & licensing
902-569-2277

ST

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$28,450

+ taxes & licensing

205,002KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8167786
  • Stock #: PS2797A
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT1GG383120

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,002 KM

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this reliable 2016 Ram 1500. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS GOODYEAR (STD), SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Chrome Appearance Group, Chrome Rear Bumper, Popular Equipment Group, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum, Chrome Grille, Chrome Front Bumper, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT.

Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Ram 1500!

Remote Entry
4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

