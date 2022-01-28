$28,450+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277
2016 RAM 1500
ST
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$28,450
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8167786
- Stock #: PS2797A
- VIN: 3C6RR7KT1GG383120
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 205,002 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this reliable 2016 Ram 1500. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS GOODYEAR (STD), SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Chrome Appearance Group, Chrome Rear Bumper, Popular Equipment Group, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum, Chrome Grille, Chrome Front Bumper, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, GVWR: 3,129 KGS (6,900 LBS), ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD), DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT.
Stop By Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Ram 1500!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.