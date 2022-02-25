Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

64,654 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 8356749
  2. 8356749
  3. 8356749
  4. 8356749
  5. 8356749
  6. 8356749
  7. 8356749
  8. 8356749
  9. 8356749
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,654KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8356749
  • Stock #: PS9208
  • VIN: 1C6RR6FT1GS169208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS9208
  • Mileage 64,654 KM

Vehicle Features

Remote Entry
4X2
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Discover Kia

2016 RAM 1500 ST
 64,654 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX
 107,832 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa F...
 148,296 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Discover Kia

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory