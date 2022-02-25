$25,995 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 6 5 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8356749

8356749 Stock #: PS9208

PS9208 VIN: 1C6RR6FT1GS169208

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PS9208

Mileage 64,654 KM

Vehicle Features Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features 4X2 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.