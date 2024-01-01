$15,990+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,052 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2016 Toyota Corolla. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
Reliability Recognized for This Toyota Corolla
KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, sequential multi-mode shifter and paddle shifters,, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Fabric Seat Trim -inc: leatherette trim.
