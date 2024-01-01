Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2016 Toyota Corolla. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. </p> <p><strong> Reliability Recognized for This Toyota Corolla </strong><br /> KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, sequential multi-mode shifter and paddle shifters,, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Fabric Seat Trim -inc: leatherette trim.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!</p>

2016 Toyota Corolla

142,052 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 11058431
  2. 11058431
  3. 11058431
  4. 11058431
  5. 11058431
  6. 11058431
  7. 11058431
  8. 11058431
  9. 11058431
  10. 11058431
Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
142,052KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE1GC555279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2016 Toyota Corolla. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Reliability Recognized for This Toyota Corolla
KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best Used Compact Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 16 Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVTi-S) -inc: Intelligent Shift, sequential multi-mode shifter and paddle shifters,, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 -inc: temporary spare tire, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sport Fabric Seat Trim -inc: leatherette trim.

Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2019 Hyundai Tucson Essential 41,365 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Buick Enclave CXL for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2012 Buick Enclave CXL 260,908 KM $6,690 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Tucson GL for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2012 Hyundai Tucson GL 166,596 KM $6,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Corolla