$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Yaris

2016 Toyota Yaris

LE

2016 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5035017
  • Stock #: N780A
  • VIN: VNKKTUD30GA066832
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

We check our prices against the market each and every day to ensure you receive the best possible price on the vehicle you desire without the haggle or the hassle. In fact were so confident that we offer the fairest most competitive pricing in the industry that should you find the equivalent model and model year - complete with a clean CarFax report and an odometer reading within 2000KM - from another Prince Edward Island dealer well gladly meet their advertised price through our Price Match Guarantee. Plus in addition to the Price Match Guarantee were proud to offer vehicle reconditioning performed by certified technicians full 150-point inspections 30 day powertrain warranties complimentary CarFax reports, second-chance credit re-establishment opportunities, 15 day exchange availability, and automatic enrolment into our industry-leading referral programs.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 4 Speed Automatic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-XXXX

902-569-2277

