2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Manual
115,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BD5SM4H7108210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,085 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
