2017 Chevrolet Cruze

115,085 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Manual

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Manual

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

115,085KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1BD5SM4H7108210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,085 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-XXXX

902-894-4069

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2017 Chevrolet Cruze