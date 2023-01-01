Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

142,507 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

902-569-2277

CVP/SXT

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

142,507KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10420308
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR655369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,507 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder, UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: 2nd-Row Power Windows, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder, LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.

Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

