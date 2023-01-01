$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10420308
- Stock #: TL9548A
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0HR655369
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TL9548A
- Mileage 142,507 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder, UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: 2nd-Row Power Windows, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum, Body-Colour Sill Applique, Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Down, 3rd-Row Power Quarter-Vented Windows, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Sunscreen Glass, Body-Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder, LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, Vinyl Door Trim Insert.
Visit Us Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.