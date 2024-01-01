Menu
2017 Honda Accord

103,426 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,426KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JHMCR6F70HC800039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,426 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

2017 Honda Accord