$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Honda Accord
Hybrid Touring
2017 Honda Accord
Hybrid Touring
Location
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
902-894-4069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
103,426KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JHMCR6F70HC800039
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,426 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Discover Kia
2018 Kia Sedona LX 145,171 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Buick Envision Essence 32,519 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rio EX 50,100 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Discover Kia
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Discover Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
Call Dealer
902-894-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Discover Kia
902-894-4069
2017 Honda Accord