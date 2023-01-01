$18,395+ tax & licensing
$18,395
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
Sport
225,014KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9746278
- Stock #: PS0324
- VIN: SHHFK7H47HU310324
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PS0324
- Mileage 225,014 KM
Vehicle Description
*2017 CIVIC SPORT TURBO HATCHBACK*Great shape, 130 points mechanically inspected, and dealer certified.Looks and drives like one with 100.000kmCome and drive it at Discover Kia 78 Allen St, Charlottetown.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
