2017 Honda Civic

225,014 KM

$18,395

+ tax & licensing
$18,395

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sport

2017 Honda Civic

Sport

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

$18,395

+ taxes & licensing

225,014KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9746278
  • Stock #: PS0324
  • VIN: SHHFK7H47HU310324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PS0324
  • Mileage 225,014 KM

Vehicle Description

*2017 CIVIC SPORT TURBO HATCHBACK*Great shape, 130 points mechanically inspected, and dealer certified.Looks and drives like one with 100.000kmCome and drive it at Discover Kia 78 Allen St, Charlottetown.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

