$25,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$25,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N772583A
- Mileage 148,079 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this reliable 2017 Honda Odyssey. VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning.
Reliability Recognized for This Honda Odyssey
KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 18 Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/60R18 102T AS.
Vehicle Features
902-569-2277