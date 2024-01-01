Menu
<p> Feel at ease with this reliable 2017 Honda Odyssey. VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Low Tire Pressure Warning. </p> <p><strong> Reliability Recognized for This Honda Odyssey </strong><br /> KBB.com 12 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>Wheels: 18 Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P235/60R18 102T AS.</p> <p><strong> Visit Us Today </strong><br> Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!</p>

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

