$11,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Accent
GL
2017 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,676 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this reliable 2017 Hyundai Accent. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TRIATHLON GREY METALLIC, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 14 x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, 2.937 Axle Ratio, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P175/70TR14, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.
Stop By Today
For a must-own Hyundai Accent come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Experience Hyundai
Experience Hyundai
Call Dealer
902-569-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277