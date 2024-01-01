Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Youll have no regrets driving this reliable 2017 Hyundai Accent. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>TRIATHLON GREY METALLIC, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 14 x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, 2.937 Axle Ratio, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P175/70TR14, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> For a must-own Hyundai Accent come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!</p>

2017 Hyundai Accent

97,676 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 11539428
  2. 11539428
  3. 11539428
  4. 11539428
  5. 11539428
  6. 11539428
  7. 11539428
  8. 11539428
  9. 11539428
  10. 11539428
  11. 11539428
Contact Seller

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,676KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHCT5AE8HU333560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,676 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll have no regrets driving this reliable 2017 Hyundai Accent. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TRIATHLON GREY METALLIC, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 14 x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, 2.937 Axle Ratio, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P175/70TR14, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Stop By Today
For a must-own Hyundai Accent come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2011 Dodge Avenger SE for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2011 Dodge Avenger SE 252,970 KM $3,398 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2023 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid Luxury 37,522 KM $39,498 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2022 Ford Edge Titanium 83,366 KM $31,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Accent