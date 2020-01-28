Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

GL

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,279KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4583133
  • Stock #: N731A
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE0HU364298
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

We check our prices against the market each and every day to ensure you receive the best possible price on the vehicle you desire without the haggle or the hassle. In fact were so confident that we offer the fairest, most competitive pricing in the industry that should you find the equivalent model and model year - complete with a clean CarFax report and an odometer reading within 2,000KM - from another Prince Edward Island dealer, well gladly meet their advertised price through our Price Match Guarantee. Plus, in addition to the Price Match Guarantee, were proud to offer vehicle reconditioning performed by certified technicians, full 150-point inspections, 30 day powertrain warranties, complimentary CarFax reports, second-chance credit re-establishment opportunities, 10 day exchange availability, and automatic enrolment into our industry-leading referral programs.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

