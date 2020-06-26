+ taxes & licensing
2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4
Centennial's Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-393-8290 for more information.
With plenty of factory warranty remaining, this 2017 Hyundai Accent GL Hatchback is an unexpectedly spacious small hatchback with loads of power and great fuel economy.
The Accent offers 600 litres of cargo capacity, and with a 6-speed manual transmission maximizing the Accent's power output, it's rated at 6.5 L/100km in highway driving. Equipment in this Accent GL includes heated front seats plus Bluetooth, keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, and satellite radio compatibility.
Thank you for your interest in this Hyundai Accent located at Centennial Nissan, 30 Nicholas Lane, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you - call us at 902.892.6577.
