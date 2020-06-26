Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,976

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

902-892-6577

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

902-892-6577

  1. 5294459
  2. 5294459
  3. 5294459
  4. 5294459
  5. 5294459
  6. 5294459
  7. 5294459
  8. 5294459
  9. 5294459
  10. 5294459
  11. 5294459
  12. 5294459
  13. 5294459
  14. 5294459
  15. 5294459
  16. 5294459
  17. 5294459
  18. 5294459
  19. 5294459
  20. 5294459
  21. 5294459
  22. 5294459
  23. 5294459
  24. 5294459
  25. 5294459
  26. 5294459
  27. 5294459
  28. 5294459
  29. 5294459
  30. 5294459
  31. 5294459
  32. 5294459
  33. 5294459
Contact Seller

$9,976

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,826KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5294459
  • Stock #: 19-240A
  • VIN: KMHCT5AEXHU334435
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
"
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Centennial's Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-393-8290 for more information.




With plenty of factory warranty remaining, this 2017 Hyundai Accent GL Hatchback is an unexpectedly spacious small hatchback with loads of power and great fuel economy. 




The Accent offers 600 litres of cargo capacity, and with a 6-speed manual transmission maximizing the Accent's power output, it's rated at 6.5 L/100km in highway driving. Equipment in this Accent GL includes heated front seats plus Bluetooth, keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, and satellite radio compatibility. 




Thank you for your interest in this Hyundai Accent located at Centennial Nissan, 30 Nicholas Lane, Charlottetown, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you - call us at 902.892.6577.
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2012 Toyota Matrix B...
 87,000 KM
$10,689 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 67,484 KM
$12,886 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 105,650 KM
$14,448 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

Centennial Nissan of Charlottetown

2 Upton Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 0H4

Call Dealer

902-892-XXXX

(click to show)

902-892-6577

Alternate Numbers
855-781-7902
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory