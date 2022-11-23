$14,990+ tax & licensing
902-569-2277
2017 Hyundai Accent
GL
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
$14,990
- Listing ID: 9440385
- Stock #: N195856A
- VIN: KMHCT5AE9HU308537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 82,799 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this impeccable 2017 Hyundai Accent. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
VITAMIN C PEARL, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 14 x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, 2.937 Axle Ratio, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P175/70TR14, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.
Vehicle Features
