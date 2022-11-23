Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Accent

82,799 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 9440385
  2. 9440385
  3. 9440385
  4. 9440385
  5. 9440385
  6. 9440385
  7. 9440385
  8. 9440385
  9. 9440385
Contact Seller

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,799KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9440385
  • Stock #: N195856A
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE9HU308537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this impeccable 2017 Hyundai Accent. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
VITAMIN C PEARL, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 14 x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, 2.937 Axle Ratio, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P175/70TR14, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Visit Us Today
You've earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

2014 Kia Rio LX+
 147,128 KM
$6,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 60,912 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai PALISAD...
 53,432 KM
$41,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory