2017 Hyundai Elantra

55,323 KM

$17,490

+ tax & licensing
Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

LE

Location

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

55,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9739057
  • Stock #: N005598A
  • VIN: 5NPD74LF5HH045471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,323 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2017 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

ICE WHITE PEARL, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 15 x 6.0J Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

902-569-2277

