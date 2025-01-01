$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
XL Limited
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,138 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this reliable 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
IRON FROST, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select (DMS) w/Sport, Eco and Normal modes, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/55R19 AS.
