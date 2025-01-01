Menu
Feel at ease with this reliable 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
IRON FROST, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select (DMS) w/Sport, Eco and Normal modes, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/55R19 AS.

Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

196,138 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited

12296829

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
196,138KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8SNDHF0HU243107

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,138 KM

Feel at ease with this reliable 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
IRON FROST, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 19 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select (DMS) w/Sport, Eco and Normal modes, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/55R19 AS.

Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe