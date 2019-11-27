Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL Limited LIMITED EDITION | V6 | ALL WHEEL DRIBVE | LEATHER INTERIOR | BACKUP CAMERA | AC

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,001KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4367334
  • Stock #: N444A
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF8HU185473
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

We offer free and instant CarFax Claims Reports a comprehensive 152 point vehicle inspection auto enrolment into our industry-leading customer referral programs a 30 day powertrain warranty plus an incredible selection of available extended warranty options, an exclusive 10 Day Exchange Program, and a fully licensed team of technicians to service and properly care for your vehicle long after you first drive off the lot!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

