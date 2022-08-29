$CALL+ tax & licensing
902-569-2277
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4 Luxury
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
- Listing ID: 9294628
- Stock #: N478513A
- VIN: 5XYZUDLBXHG437932
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,248 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this dependable 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
PLATINUM GRAPHITE, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.
Vehicle Features
