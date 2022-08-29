Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

139,248 KM

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Sport 2.4 Luxury

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

139,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9294628
  Stock #: N478513A
  VIN: 5XYZUDLBXHG437932

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 139,248 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this dependable 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

PLATINUM GRAPHITE, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and Drive Mode Select w/Eco, Normal and Sport mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

