<p> This vehicle exudes quality! You cant go wrong with this impeccable 2017 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC). </p> <p><strong> This Hyundai Tucson Passed the Test! </strong><br /> IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>RUBY WINE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!</p>

2017 Hyundai Tucson

106,792 KM

$15,595

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

12090700

2017 Hyundai Tucson

SE

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$15,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,792KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8J33A46HU320387

  Exterior Colour Red
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 106,792 KM

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2017 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

This Hyundai Tucson Passed the Test!
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
RUBY WINE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

$15,595

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2017 Hyundai Tucson