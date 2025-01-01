$15,595+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$15,595
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,792 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2017 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
This Hyundai Tucson Passed the Test!
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
RUBY WINE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.
Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
