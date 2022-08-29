$CALL+ tax & licensing
902-569-2277
2017 Hyundai Tucson
Luxury
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9289063
- Stock #: N1706B
- VIN: KM8J3CA44HU544726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2017 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, ASH BLACK, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
