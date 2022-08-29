Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Tucson

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Tucson

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Tucson

Luxury

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 9289063
  2. 9289063
  3. 9289063
  4. 9289063
  5. 9289063
  6. 9289063
  7. 9289063
  8. 9289063
  9. 9289063
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9289063
  • Stock #: N1706B
  • VIN: KM8J3CA44HU544726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2017 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, ASH BLACK, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Alloy, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks.

Stop By Today
Stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 98,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 LE
 176,777 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-5 GX
 127,420 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory