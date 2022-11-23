Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

98,962 KM

Details Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
Luxury

Location

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

98,962KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9428136
  Stock #: S14726
  VIN: KM8J3CA44HU544726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,962 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

