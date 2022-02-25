$26,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
- Listing ID: 8376558
- Stock #: N1550B
- VIN: 1C4PJMBS3HW644957
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,823 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2017 Jeep Cherokee. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Rear Child Safety Locks, ParkView Back-Up Camera.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive II, 3.517 Axle Ratio, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive II, 3.517 Axle Ratio, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Cabin Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS.
