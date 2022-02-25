Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Cherokee

97,823 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Cherokee

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 8376558
  2. 8376558
  3. 8376558
  4. 8376558
  5. 8376558
  6. 8376558
  7. 8376558
  8. 8376558
  9. 8376558
  10. 8376558
Contact Seller

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

97,823KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8376558
  • Stock #: N1550B
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS3HW644957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,823 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll have no regrets driving this impeccable 2017 Jeep Cherokee. Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Side Impact Beams, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Rear Child Safety Locks, ParkView Back-Up Camera.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive II, 3.517 Axle Ratio, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 SXM/HANDS-FREE/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27E -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive II, 3.517 Axle Ratio, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COMFORT & CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Power Liftgate, Security Alarm, Premium Cabin Air Filter, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS.

Stop By Today
Live a little- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 92,307 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru Impreza ...
 47,674 KM
$19,981 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 99,436 KM
$23,281 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory