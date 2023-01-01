$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Forte
EX
Location
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1
74,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9813253
- Stock #: N603411A
- VIN: 3KPFL4A85HE068259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1