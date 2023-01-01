Menu
2017 Kia Sedona

0 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
LX

Location

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10243926
  • Stock #: N180491A
  • VIN: KNDMB5C11H6259294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

