2017 Kia Sorento

66,518 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

Used
66,518KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPKDA50HG281880

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,518 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Power Steering

CD Player

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

