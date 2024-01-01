Menu
Account
Sign In
JUST TRADED , LOCAL CAR AND WELL MAINTAINED AT DEALER. HAS EX PREMIUM PACKAGE INCLUDING MOON ROOF, COME CHECK IT OUT AT DISCOVER KIA ON ALLEN ST

2017 Kia Soul

123,726 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Kia Soul

EX PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Soul

EX PREMIUM

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 11411593
  2. 11411593
  3. 11411593
  4. 11411593
  5. 11411593
  6. 11411593
  7. 11411593
  8. 11411593
  9. 11411593
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,726KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJP3A55H7884323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,726 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED , LOCAL CAR AND WELL MAINTAINED AT DEALER. HAS EX PREMIUM PACKAGE INCLUDING MOON ROOF, COME CHECK IT OUT AT DISCOVER KIA ON ALLEN ST

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Discover Kia

Used 2014 Ford Escape SE for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2014 Ford Escape SE 62,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2020 Honda CR-V EX-L 82,616 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Sorento 3.3L SX+ for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2016 Kia Sorento 3.3L SX+ 159,500 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Discover Kia
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Discover Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Soul