Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Land Rover Evoque

HSE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Land Rover Evoque

HSE

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

  1. 4583142
  2. 4583142
  3. 4583142
  4. 4583142
  5. 4583142
  6. 4583142
  7. 4583142
  8. 4583142
  9. 4583142
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4583142
  • Stock #: X4871A
  • VIN: SALVR2BG8HH193358
Exterior Colour
Black
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

We check our prices against the market each and every day to ensure you receive the best possible price on the vehicle you desire without the haggle or the hassle. In fact were so confident that we offer the fairest, most competitive pricing in the industry that should you find the equivalent model and model year - complete with a clean CarFax report and an odometer reading within 2,000KM - from another Prince Edward Island dealer, well gladly meet their advertised price through our Price Match Guarantee. Plus, in addition to the Price Match Guarantee, were proud to offer vehicle reconditioning performed by certified technicians, full 150-point inspections, 30 day powertrain warranties, complimentary CarFax reports, second-chance credit re-establishment opportunities, 10 day exchange availability, and automatic enrolment into our industry-leading referral programs.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Discover Kia

2016 Land Rover Disc...
 80,102 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Escape XLT...
 238,000 KM
$2,490 + tax & lic
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe
 175,000 KM
$1,777 + tax & lic
Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-894-XXXX

(click to show)

902-894-4069

Send A Message