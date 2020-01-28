Menu
2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,510KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4529289
  • Stock #: U3586A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT2HS765602
Exterior Colour
Green
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

We offer free and instant CarFax Claims Reports a comprehensive 152 point vehicle inspection auto enrolment into our industry-leading customer referral programs a 30 day powertrain warranty plus an incredible selection of available extended warranty options an exclusive 10 Day Exchange Program and a fully licensed team of technicians to service and properly care for your vehicle long after you first drive off the lot!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

(click to show)

Send A Message