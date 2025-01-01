$13,995+ taxes & licensing
SE
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,914 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2018 Ford Focus. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Low Tire Pressure Warning.
ENGINE: 1.0L ECOBOOST -inc: SFE w/auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 16 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tires: P215/55R16, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.
