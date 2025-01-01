Menu
Account
Sign In
Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2018 Ford Focus. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Low Tire Pressure Warning. Fully-Loaded with Additional Options ENGINE: 1.0L ECOBOOST -inc: SFE w/auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 16 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tires: P215/55R16, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio. Stop By Today Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Were PEIs Premier Credit Specialists! Good poor, bad, or new credit? Divorced? Self-Employed? We have you covered! Our Credit Specialists are on standby 24/7 to help get you behind the wheel today! APPLY FOR YOUR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY - https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/7182

2018 Ford Focus

37,914 KM

Details Description

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12736839

2018 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 12736839
  2. 12736839
  3. 12736839
  4. 12736839
  5. 12736839
  6. 12736839
  7. 12736839
  8. 12736839
  9. 12736839
  10. 12736839
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,914KM
VIN 1FADP3FE6JL273936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,914 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2018 Ford Focus. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute, Low Tire Pressure Warning.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
ENGINE: 1.0L ECOBOOST -inc: SFE w/auto start-stop technology (STD), Wheels: 16 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Tires: P215/55R16, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio.

Stop By Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.
We're PEI's Premier Credit Specialists! Good poor, bad, or new credit? Divorced? Self-Employed? We have you covered! Our Credit Specialists are on standby 24/7 to help get you behind the wheel today! APPLY FOR YOUR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY - https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/7182

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2016 Hyundai Accent LE for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2016 Hyundai Accent LE 165,377 KM $6,598 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai KONA Essential for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai KONA Essential 48,841 KM $20,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 124,649 KM $14,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2018 Ford Focus