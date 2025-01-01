Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2018 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning. </p> <p><strong> This Hyundai Elantra Passed the Test! </strong><br /> KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>PLATINUM SILVER METALLIC, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Machined finish surface, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/45R17 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> Youve earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today! </p>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

169,722 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Watch This Vehicle
12292146

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
169,722KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHD84LF4JU541429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,722 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2018 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Departure Warning.

This Hyundai Elantra Passed the Test!
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
PLATINUM SILVER METALLIC, BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Machined finish surface, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P215/45R17 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Stop By Today
You've earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2023 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2023 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 28,867 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2013 Hyundai Accent GL 125,494 KM $4,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/Trend Package for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred w/Trend Package 68,366 KM $24,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra