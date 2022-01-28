$18,140+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
- VIN: KMHD84LF2JU702764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,809 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel at ease with this impeccable 2018 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
This Hyundai Elantra Passed the Test!
KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.
Vehicle Features
