2018 Hyundai Elantra

23,809 KM

Details Description Features

$18,140

+ tax & licensing
GL

Location

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

23,809KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8178304
  • Stock #: TL2764
  • VIN: KMHD84LF2JU702764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TL2764
  • Mileage 23,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Feel at ease with this impeccable 2018 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust.

Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

