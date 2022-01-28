2018 Hyundai Elantra...

$18,140 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 8 0 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8178304

8178304 Stock #: TL2764

TL2764 VIN: KMHD84LF2JU702764

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # TL2764

Mileage 23,809 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.