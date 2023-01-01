Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Hyundai Elantra

94,606 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Elantra

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 9835547
  2. 9835547
  3. 9835547
  4. 9835547
  5. 9835547
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,606KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9835547
  • Stock #: TL2890
  • VIN: KMHD84LF1JU552890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,606 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this reliable 2018 Hyundai Elantra. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Reliability Recognized for This Hyundai Elantra
KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
POLAR WHITE, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy -inc: Light grey, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode and lock-up torque converter, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Visit Us Today
Come in for a quick visit at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to claim your Hyundai Elantra!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey C...
 174,576 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 160,072 KM
$7,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory