Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2018 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. </p> <p><strong> This Hyundai Kona Passed the Test! </strong><br /> KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands. </p> <p><strong>Fully-Loaded with Additional Options</strong><br>PHANTOM BLACK, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system (A6GF1-2),, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.</p> <p><strong> Stop By Today </strong><br> Youve earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today! </p>

2018 Hyundai KONA

85,534 KM

Details Description Features

$17,798

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai KONA

2.0L Essential

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

  1. 11396473
  2. 11396473
  3. 11396473
  4. 11396473
  5. 11396473
  6. 11396473
  7. 11396473
  8. 11396473
  9. 11396473
  10. 11396473
  11. 11396473
Contact Seller

$17,798

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,534KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K12AA1JU187263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # T343950A
  • Mileage 85,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this reliable 2018 Hyundai Kona. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

This Hyundai Kona Passed the Test!
KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
PHANTOM BLACK, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system (A6GF1-2),, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.

Stop By Today
You've earned this- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Experience Hyundai

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 85,585 KM $22,498 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2023 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate Calligraphy 32,633 KM $48,998 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium for sale in Charlottetown, PE
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 Premium 160,970 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Experience Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

Call Dealer

902-569-XXXX

(click to show)

902-569-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,798

+ taxes & licensing

Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai KONA