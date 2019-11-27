Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,057KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4367340
  • Stock #: N522B
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB0JG517355
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

We offer free and instant CarFax Claims Reports a comprehensive 152 point vehicle inspection auto enrolment into our industry-leading customer referral programs a 30 day powertrain warranty plus an incredible selection of available extended warranty options an exclusive 10 Day Exchange Program and a fully licensed team of technicians to service and properly care for your vehicle long after you first drive off the lot!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

