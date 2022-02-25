Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

57,300 KM

Details Description Features

$25,981

+ tax & licensing
Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Sport 2.4 Premium

Location

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

57,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8376549
  • Stock #: N310485A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB5JG520125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Take the worry out of buying with this impeccable 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Side Impact Beams, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco, Normal, Sport), Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel.

Stop By Today
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

