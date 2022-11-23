Menu
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

79,534 KM

Details

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

Sport 2.4

Location

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

79,534KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9440382
  • Stock #: N202125A
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB4JG532358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,534 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

TITANIUM SILVER, GREY, DELUXE CLOTH SEATING SURFACES W/YES ESSENTIALS, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco, Normal, Sport), Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor.

For a must-own Hyundai Santa Fe Sport come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Experience Hyundai

Experience Hyundai

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

