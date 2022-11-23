$21,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-569-2277
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport 2.4
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9440382
- Stock #: N202125A
- VIN: 5XYZT3LB4JG532358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,534 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle exudes quality! You can't go wrong with this impeccable 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
TITANIUM SILVER, GREY, DELUXE CLOTH SEATING SURFACES W/YES ESSENTIALS, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Alloy, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco, Normal, Sport), Trailer Wiring Harness, Tires: P235/65 R17 AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor.
Stop By Today
For a must-own Hyundai Santa Fe Sport come see us at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Experience Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from Experience Hyundai
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.