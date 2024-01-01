$18,798+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
Premium 2.0L
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
902-569-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,323 KM
Vehicle Description
Take the worry out of buying with this dependable 2018 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
Reliability Recognized for This Hyundai Tucson
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
GEMSTONE RED, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.
Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Experience Hyundai, 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
902-569-2277