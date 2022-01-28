Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

40,346 KM

$23,995

$23,995

2.0L

2.0L

Location

902-894-4069

$23,995

40,346KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8179452
  • Stock #: S15253
  • VIN: KM8J2CA46JU835253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 40,346 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Exchange Policy: 15 Days

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

902-894-4069

