2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L
Location
Experience Hyundai
15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7
- Listing ID: 8914699
- Stock #: N137163A
- VIN: KM8J2CA47JU616141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,938 KM
Vehicle Description
You'll have no regrets driving this dependable 2018 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
Reliability Recognized for This Hyundai Tucson
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.
Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
RUBY WINE, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Steel, Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season.
Vehicle Features
