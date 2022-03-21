Menu
2018 Hyundai Tucson

52,938 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Experience Hyundai

902-569-2277

2.0L

2.0L

Location

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-2277

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

52,938KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8914699
  • Stock #: N137163A
  • VIN: KM8J2CA47JU616141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,938 KM

Vehicle Description

You'll have no regrets driving this dependable 2018 Hyundai Tucson. Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.

Reliability Recognized for This Hyundai Tucson
KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.

Fully-Loaded with Additional Options
RUBY WINE, BLACK, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, Wheels: 17 x 7.0J Steel, Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD -inc: lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, Transmission w/SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season.

Visit Us Today
Treat yourself- stop by Experience Hyundai located at 15 Mount Edward Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

15 Mount Edward Rd., Charlottetown, PE C1A 5R7

902-569-XXXX

902-569-2277

