2018 Kia Forte

192,278 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Discover Kia

902-894-4069

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

2.0L LX+

2018 Kia Forte

2.0L LX+

Location

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

192,278KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9196966
  Stock #: PS9009A
  VIN: KNAFK5A82J5769476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,278 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Discover Kia

Discover Kia

600 North River Rd, Charlottetown, PE C1E 1K1

902-894-4069

